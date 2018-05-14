New York lets Winklevoss firm offer new cryptocurrency services

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - New York state’s top financial services regulator on Monday said it has authorized Gemini Trust Co, a bitcoin exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, to offer custody services and trading of Zcash, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash on that platform.

Maria Vullo, the state’s financial services superintendent, said Gemini is the first qualified custodian and exchange to receive her office’s approval to offer trading of Zcash in New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)