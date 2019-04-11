New York plans to sue EPA over Hudson River cleanup

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - New York officials on Thursday said the state plans to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to do enough to clean up PCB contamination in the Hudson River, endangering the environment and the public health.

In a joint statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said the EPA should not have issued a certification of completion for General Electric Co’s cleanup, which they said remains incomplete. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)