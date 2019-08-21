New York sues EPA over GE's allegedly incomplete Hudson River cleanup

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New York sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, accusing the agency of allowing General Electric Co to stop clearing the Hudson River of PCB contamination before the cleanup work was finished.

The state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit.

It followed the EPA’s issuance in April of a “certificate of completion” permitting GE to stop dredging until further studies showed whether more cleanup was needed. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)