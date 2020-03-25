New York Fed defeats lawsuit by banking startup over account denial

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a Connecticut banking startup that applied for access to its electronic payment services.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said TNB USA Inc, whose chief executive Jamie McAndrews is a former New York Fed head of research, lacked standing to sue, and that its claim was unripe because the Fed had yet to rule on its application.

