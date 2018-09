DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Emirates airline said on Wednesday that 10 passengers were taken ill on a flight to New York to Dubai.

Local New York media earlier reported that about 100 passengers were reported feeling ill.

Passengers “were immediately checked by local health authorities and those needing medical attention will be attended to,” said an airline spokeswoman in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by John Stonestreet)