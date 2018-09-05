FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 5, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

About 100 reported ill on board Emirates airline flight in New York

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 100 passengers on Wednesday morning were reported feeling ill on board an Emirates airline flight to New York from Dubai, causing the plane to be quarantined, according to local news media reports.

Emirates flight 203, carrying about 500 passengers, landed at John F. Kennedy airport shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), according to reports from NBC TV’s New York station. Officials from the Port Authority Police Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were on scene but did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.