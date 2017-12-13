No evidence suspected NY bomber linked with militants in Bangladesh-counter-terrorism chief

DHAKA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has not found any evidence linking a Bangladeshi man charged with an attempted suicide bombing in New York on Monday with militants in Bangladesh, the country’s counter-terrorism chief said.

“We have collected evidence and information from his family members: his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law,” Monirul Islam, head of Bangladesh Police’s counter-terrorism unit, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

“In Bangladesh we have not found any connection or have not been able to identify any of his associates who were or are involved with any terrorist groups.” (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Serajul Quadir in DHAKA; Editing by Michael Perry)