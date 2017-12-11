Trump says NY attack highlights need for immigration reform

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation. Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.” (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)