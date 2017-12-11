FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says NY attack highlights need for immigration reform
December 11, 2017 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says NY attack highlights need for immigration reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation. Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.” (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

