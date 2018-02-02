New York bill extends statute of limitations for cancer malpractice suits

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed into law a bill strongly opposed by hospitals and physician groups that extends the statute of limitations for cancer-related medical malpractice lawsuits.

Known as Lavern’s Law, the bill provides patients with a two-and-a-half year timeframe to bring a malpractice claim from when they discover an error or a missed diagnosis involving cancer. The law is named after Brooklyn resident Lavern Wilkinson, who died in 2013 at age 41 after doctors failed to detect that she had a curable form of lung cancer.

