February 2, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in 39 minutes

New York bill extends statute of limitations for cancer malpractice suits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed into law a bill strongly opposed by hospitals and physician groups that extends the statute of limitations for cancer-related medical malpractice lawsuits.

Known as Lavern’s Law, the bill provides patients with a two-and-a-half year timeframe to bring a malpractice claim from when they discover an error or a missed diagnosis involving cancer. The law is named after Brooklyn resident Lavern Wilkinson, who died in 2013 at age 41 after doctors failed to detect that she had a curable form of lung cancer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nu5PIz

