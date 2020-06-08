2nd Circuit jails lawyers arrested over Molotov cocktail

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered that two lawyers arrested last weekend for throwing a Molotov cocktail into an empty police car in Brooklyn during protests over the police killing of George Floyd be jailed while prosecutors appeal a lower court’s decision to release them on bail.

Urooj Rahman, who was accused of throwing the gasoline-filled bottle, and Colinford Mattis, accused of driving her away from the scene, were taken into custody following the ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to a spokesman for the prosecutors.

