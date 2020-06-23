Bail weighed for N.Y. lawyers accused of 'unimaginable' Molotov cocktail attack

A federal appeals court on Tuesday questioned whether releasing two New York lawyers from jail would pose too great of a risk to the public after prosecutors said they hurled a Molotov cocktail at an empty police vehicle during protests over George Floyd’s death.

Members of the three-judge 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel expressed disbelief that public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis would risk their careers to carry out an “unimaginable” attack.

