Ex-prosecutors come to defense of N.Y. lawyers charged over Molotov cocktail

A group of 56 former federal prosecutors have thrown their support behind a request for bail by two New York lawyers accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

The ex-prosecutors in a brief on Tuesday urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject the government’s “novel” position that family ties and a lack of criminal history are not factors that support releasing Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37BG4Me