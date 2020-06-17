Westlaw News
June 17, 2020 / 6:54 PM / in 2 hours

Ex-prosecutors come to defense of N.Y. lawyers charged over Molotov cocktail

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A group of 56 former federal prosecutors have thrown their support behind a request for bail by two New York lawyers accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

The ex-prosecutors in a brief on Tuesday urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject the government’s “novel” position that family ties and a lack of criminal history are not factors that support releasing Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37BG4Me

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below