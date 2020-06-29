IN BRIEF: N.Y. lawyer pleads not guilty to hurling Molotov cocktail during protests

A New York attorney pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that she hurled a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied police vehicle during protests in Brooklyn over the police killing of George Floyd.

Urooj Rahman, 31, pleaded not guilty to seven counts including the use of explosives, arson and the use of a destructive device during a hearing held by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic before a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn.

