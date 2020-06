A suspended Pryor Cashman associate pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he and another lawyer threw a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied police vehicle during protests in Brookatlyn over the police killing of George Floyd.

Colinford Mattis, 32, pleaded not guilty to seven counts including the use of explosives, arson and the use of a destructive device.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3i2lPwi