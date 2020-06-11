N.Y. lawyers accused of Molotov cocktail attack too dangerous for bail: prosecutors

Prosecutors moved late Wednesday to keep two New York lawyers charged with hurling a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd locked up, arguing they could carry out another attack.

Prosecutors told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that releasing public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis to home detention with electronic monitoring would not adequately safeguard the public.

