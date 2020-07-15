N.Y. lawyers charged over Molotov cocktail can inspect grand jury data

Two New York attorneys accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd on Wednesday won access to data on the composition of the grand jury that indicted them.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn made the decision after defense lawyers questioned the “unusual circumstances” surrounding the indictment of public interest attorney Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis.

