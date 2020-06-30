Westlaw News
June 30, 2020 / 11:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

N.Y. lawyers charged with hurling Molotov cocktail win bail appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that two New York lawyers could be released on bail pending trial on charges that they hurled a Molotov cocktail at an empty police vehicle during protests over George Floyd’s death.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote upheld a judge’s conclusion that bail conditions could be set that would assure public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman lawyer Colinford Mattis did not pose a danger to the public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BsAYGt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below