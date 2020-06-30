N.Y. lawyers charged with hurling Molotov cocktail win bail appeal

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that two New York lawyers could be released on bail pending trial on charges that they hurled a Molotov cocktail at an empty police vehicle during protests over George Floyd’s death.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote upheld a judge’s conclusion that bail conditions could be set that would assure public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman lawyer Colinford Mattis did not pose a danger to the public.

