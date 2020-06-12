N.Y. lawyers face possible life sentence over Molotov cocktail thrown during protests

Federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled new charges against two New York lawyers accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd that expose them to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A seven-count indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn charged public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis with use of explosives, arson, use of a destructive device and civil disorder.

