Westlaw News
June 12, 2020 / 11:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

N.Y. lawyers face possible life sentence over Molotov cocktail thrown during protests

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled new charges against two New York lawyers accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle during protests over the police killing of George Floyd that expose them to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A seven-count indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn charged public interest lawyer Urooj Rahman and suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis with use of explosives, arson, use of a destructive device and civil disorder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XZaULQ

