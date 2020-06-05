Westlaw News
June 5, 2020 / 8:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prosecutors urge 2nd Circuit to jail lawyers arrested over Molotov cocktail

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal prosecutor on Friday urged an appeals court to jail two lawyers arrested last weekend for throwing a Molotov cocktail into an empty police car in Brooklyn during protests over the police killing of George Floyd, after a lower court ruled they could be released to home detention.

Tenants’ rights lawyer Urooj Rahman threw the gasoline-filled bottle before being driven from the scene by furloughed Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis, according to prosecutors. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the lawyers’ “violent” acts created a legal presumption that they should be jailed.

