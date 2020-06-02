Pryor Cashman suspends associate charged over Molotov cocktail attack

A Pryor Cashman associate charged with participating in a Molotov cocktail attack on an unoccupied police vehicle during protests in Brooklyn over the police killing of George Floyd has been suspended without pay, the law firm said on Tuesday.

The midsized Manhattan law firm decided to suspend Colinford Mattis, 32, on Monday, the same day he was released on bail following his weekend arrest. He had already been furloughed in April due to a coronavirus-prompted slowdown in work.

