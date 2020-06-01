Two lawyers charged with Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD vehicle

Federal prosecutors have charged two lawyers including an associate at the law firm Pryor Cashman with participating in a Molotov cocktail attack on an unoccupied police vehicle during protests in Brooklyn over the police killing of George Floyd.

Colinford Mattis, a corporate lawyer at the mid-sized Manhattan law firm, and Urooj Rahman, a human rights attorney, were arrested on Saturday and charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

