Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to buy the New York Mets baseball team from its owners, Sterling Partners said in a statement on Monday.
“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said.
A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment beyond the statement.
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Arun Koyyur
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.