Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Funds News

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has reached an agreement to buy the New York Mets baseball team from its owners, Sterling Partners said in a statement on Monday.

“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said.

A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment beyond the statement.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up