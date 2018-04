New York City’s renowned Museum of Modern Art, widely known as MoMA, is seeing red over a new green tea cafe and art gallery calling itself MoMaCha.

In a trademark lawsuit filed on Tuesday night, the museum said people are already being confused into thinking it is connected with the cafe, which opened this month on the Bowery in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood and plans more locations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qFRQBg