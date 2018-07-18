New York City agrees to pay $20.8 million in nurses case -Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - New York City has agreed to pay $20.8 million to settle federal discrimination charges made by registered nurses and midwives who said their work was not recognized as “physically taxing,” the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

“As a result, City employees in the predominantly-male ‘physically taxing’ jobs were allowed to retire with full pensions as early as age 50, while registered nurses and midwives, who are predominantly female, had to wait until age 55 or 57 to retire with full pensions,” the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)