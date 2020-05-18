Westlaw News
May 18, 2020 / 6:40 PM / in 2 hours

N.Y. judge narrows state's claims against litigation funder RD Legal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Manhattan judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general alleging that a company that advanced money to people awaiting settlement payouts defrauded sick Sept. 11, 2001 attack responders and victims of a 1983 bombing in Lebanon.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on Friday ruled that while the state sufficiently alleged RD Legal’s agreements with 9/11 responders violate New York’s bar on high-interest loans, it had not done so with the bombing victims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ye34Ul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below