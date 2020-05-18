N.Y. judge narrows state's claims against litigation funder RD Legal

A Manhattan judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general alleging that a company that advanced money to people awaiting settlement payouts defrauded sick Sept. 11, 2001 attack responders and victims of a 1983 bombing in Lebanon.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter on Friday ruled that while the state sufficiently alleged RD Legal’s agreements with 9/11 responders violate New York’s bar on high-interest loans, it had not done so with the bombing victims.

