Former N.Y. attorney general Schneiderman suspended from law practice over physical abuse

Eric Schneiderman, who resigned abruptly as New York’s attorney general in May 2018 amid accusations he was physically violent toward women, was on Tuesday suspended from practicing law for one year.

The suspension, which Schneiderman agreed to, was ordered by a state appeals court in Manhattan, in a case brought by the attorney grievance committee for that New York City borough.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2RY1AXN