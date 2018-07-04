FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Protester climbs base of Statue of Liberty, forcing evacuation - CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 4 (Reuters) - A protester climbed the base of Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, forcing authorities to evacuate the island on Independence Day, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Several other protesters were arrested earlier while carrying signs calling for the abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the cable news channel reported. The agency is at the center of the Trump administration’s shelved policy of separating some immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border. Representatives of the New York Police Department and the National Park Service, which operates the Statue of Liberty National Park, could not immediately be reached immediately for comment.

Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

