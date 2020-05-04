Big student loan servicer must face New York abuse claims, U.S. judge rules

A large student loan servicer that manages a federal program intended to forgive student loans of longtime public servants must face a New York state lawsuit claiming it treated borrowers abusively, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan rejected an argument by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Authority, which operates as FedLoan, that it was entitled to a form of sovereign immunity because it merely followed government orders in administering the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, where it has been the only servicer since 2012.

