New York sues companies offering student loan debt relief

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing several companies of misleading thousands of borrowers into buying student loan debt-relief services that they could have received for free.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, filed the lawsuit against Debt Resolve Inc, Hutton Ventures LLC and other defendants in a New York state court in Manhattan.

She said nearly 10 million borrowers with federal student loans are having trouble staying current on payments, and the defendants have illegally targeted many of them since at least 2014.