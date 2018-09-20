FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

New York sues companies offering student loan debt relief

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - New York’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing several companies of misleading thousands of borrowers into buying student loan debt-relief services that they could have received for free.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, filed the lawsuit against Debt Resolve Inc, Hutton Ventures LLC and other defendants in a New York state court in Manhattan.

She said nearly 10 million borrowers with federal student loans are having trouble staying current on payments, and the defendants have illegally targeted many of them since at least 2014.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.