Feb 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as more people signed up for its digital news products.

The company’s total revenue rose 1% to $508.4 million from a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $503.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)