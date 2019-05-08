New York Times beats revenue estimates on higher digital subscribers

May 8 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it signed up more digital subscribers.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $30.2 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $21.9 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $439.1 million from $414.0 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $435.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)