New York Times posts 5.2% rise in quarterly revenue

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it signed up more digital subscribers.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $25.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $23.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $436.3 million from $414.6 million a year earlier.

The Times said it added 197,000 digital-only subscribers in the quarter, taking the total number of subscriptions to 3.78 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)