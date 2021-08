Aug 4 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported its lowest digital subscriber growth in at least seven quarters on Wednesday, hit by a slower news cycle and easing COVID-19 curbs that encouraged people to step out. The Times said it added 142,000 digital subscribers in the second quarter, its lowest gain since the third quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)