Aug 8 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a 51 percent increase in quarterly profit, driven by growth in the newspaper publisher’s online subscriptions.

Net income attributable rose to $23.6 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $15.6 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $414.6 million from $407.1 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)