New York Times revenue jumps 8 percent as digital subscriptions rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co’s third-quarter revenue climbed 8.2 percent as the newspaper publisher signed up more digital subscribers.

Quarterly net income attributable to shareholders fell to $25 million or 15 cents per share, from $32.3 million, or 20 cents per share a year earlier, the Times said on Thursday.

Total revenue rose to $417.3 million.

The Times said paid digital-only subscriptions reached about 3.1 million at the end of the third quarter, a net increase of 203,000 compared with the end of the previous quarter. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)