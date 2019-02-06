Company News
February 6, 2019 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

New York Times revenue rises 4 pct on subscriber growth

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a 4-percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as it signed up 265,000 new digital subscribers.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $55.2 million, or 33 cents per share, from a net loss of $56.8 million, or 35 cents per share a year earlier, when the company booked one-time charges related to tax reform and pension settlements.

Total revenue rose to $502.7 million from $484.1 million a year earlier, which included an additional week.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

