Nov 6 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co reported a 2.7% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people signed up for a digital subscription of the newspaper.

Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $428.5 million from $417.3 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)