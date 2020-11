The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell 0.4% to $426.9 million in the third quarter, but came above analysts’ estimates of $411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.