NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as publisher by end of December

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Arthur Sulzberger Jr. will retire as publisher of the New York Times by the end of December and will be replaced by his son A.G. Sulzberger, the New York Times Co said on Thursday.

Sulzberger Jr., 66 , who joined The Times in 1978 as a correspondent, will continue to be the chairman of the board, the company said.

Sulzberger Jr. spearheaded the transformation of the Times into a digital media powerhouse with strong subscription numbers in its digital business amid declining print sales.