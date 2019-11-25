New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment says insurers confirm coverage for Auckland convention centre damage

Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s SkyCity Entertainment Group on Tuesday said its insurers have confirmed coverage in relation to damage caused by fire to an under-construction convention centre ‍and an adjacent hotel in Auckland.

On Oct. 22, fire broke out at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, owned by casino operator SkyCity, with smoke billowing across the country’s largest city prompting authorities to issue a health warning. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)