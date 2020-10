FILE PHOTO: A French flag flutters in the sky over the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia voted against independence from France in a referendum on Sunday, full provisional results showed.

The ‘no’ camp won 53.26% of the vote, a narrower margin of victory than in a previous referendum in 2018.