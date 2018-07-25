FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 15 pct growth in Q4 gold production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Thursday its fourth quarter gold output rose 15 percent as a timely uptick in production at its flagship Cadia mine enabled it to meet production targets.

Australia’s largest listed gold miner said gold production for the three months to June 30 rose to 634,950 ounces from 551,815 ounces a year ago. Its gold production for the year fell 1 percent to 2.35 million ounces but landed within its production target of 2.25 million to 2.35 million ounces of gold.

All-in sustaining costs were A$795 per ounce in the quarter, the company said. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)

