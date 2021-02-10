Australia's Newcrest posts 98% rise in HY underlying profit

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd on Thursday posted an underlying half-year profit that nearly doubled as it benefitted from higher realised gold prices on the back of increased safe-haven demand.

The country’s largest listed gold miner recorded underlying profit of $553 million for the half-year ended Dec. 31, up from $280 million reported last year.

The Melbourne-based company also declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)