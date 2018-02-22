FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Funds News
February 22, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Newell Brands names two independent directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc on Thursday named two new independent directors to its board, days after activist investor Starboard Value LP unveiled a list of candidates to replace the company’s board.

The new board appointees are James Craigie, former chief executive of Church & Dwight Co, and Debra Crew, the former CEO of Reynolds American.

Newell will also nominate another candidate, ex-Transora CEO Judith Sprieser, at its annual shareholder meeting that is typically held in May. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.