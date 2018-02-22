Newell Brands names two independent directors to board

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc on Thursday named two new independent directors to its board, days after activist investor Starboard Value LP unveiled a list of candidates to replace the company’s board.

The new board appointees are James Craigie, former chief executive of Church & Dwight Co, and Debra Crew, the former CEO of Reynolds American.

Newell will also nominate another candidate, ex-Transora CEO Judith Sprieser, at its annual shareholder meeting that is typically held in May. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)