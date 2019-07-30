Newell Brands hires Ritchie Bros top boss Ravi Saligram as CEO - WSJ

July 30 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc has hired Ravi Saligram as its next chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/314dGy0 on Tuesday.

Saligram, the CEO of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, will assume the role on Oct. 2, the Journal reported.

Ritchie Bros said in June Saligram would step down as its chief executive effective Oct. 1

