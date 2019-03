March 18 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it would sell its Processing Solutions business to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for about $500 million, as part of the company’s plans to raise $10 billion announced last year.

The divestiture comes days after the company said its chief Executive Officer Michael Polk would retire at the end of second quarter. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)