FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 19, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Newell appoints four Icahn nominees to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc, in which activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 6.86 percent stake on Friday, said on Monday it would appoint Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately.

Patrick Campbell, Brett Icahn, Andrew Langham and Courtney Mather are the Icahn’s nominees elected to the board, with Campbell to serve as the new Chairman, Newell said.

The company is in a proxy battle with another activist investor, Starboard Value LP, who is pushing to replace Newell’s entire board of directors and its chief executive officer. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.