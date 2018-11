Nov 7 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Pure Fishing brand to Sycamore Partners and Jostens to Platinum Equity for a total of about $2.5 billion.

The deals would mark the latest divestitures for Newell.

Newell’s Jostens is a U.S. manufacturer of memorabilia such as class rings and yearbooks, while Pure Fishing provides tackle, lures, rods and reels for fishing. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)