Newell Brands must face claims it overstated benefits, concealed risks of NUK pacifiers

Jonathan Stempel

Newell Brands Inc must face most of a lawsuit claiming it fraudulently misled consumers about the orthodontic benefits of its NUK pacifiers and concealed harm they could cause, inducing them to pay premium prices.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman in Chicago rejected Newell’s bid to dismiss claims in the proposed class action that it was unjustly enriched, and violated Illinois’ and other states’ consumer fraud laws.

