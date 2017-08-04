FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 hours
Sharpie maker Newell posts 21 pct jump in quarterly profit
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in 14 hours

Sharpie maker Newell posts 21 pct jump in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Aug 4 - Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, and baby and parenting products.

The company also raised its full-year sales forecast to $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion from $14.52 to $14.72 billion.

Normalized net income rose to $422 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $349.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core sales rose 2.5 percent to $4.05 billion.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.